Insider Selling: GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Director Sells $103,850.00 in Stock

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) Director Brian Sharples sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total transaction of $103,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,621 shares in the company, valued at $4,698,381.70. The trade was a 2.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Brian Sharples also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 2nd, Brian Sharples sold 500 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total value of $99,505.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Brian Sharples sold 500 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.77, for a total value of $98,885.00.

On Monday, November 11th, Brian Sharples sold 500 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $89,500.00.

GoDaddy Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE GDDY opened at $211.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $203.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.61. The stock has a market cap of $29.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.15. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.92 and a 12 month high of $216.00.

Institutional Trading of GoDaddy

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 7,083.4% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,404,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $678,941,000 after buying an additional 3,356,678 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. bought a new position in GoDaddy during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,923,000. Amundi lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 931,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,710,000 after acquiring an additional 426,501 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 2,279.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 401,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,908,000 after acquiring an additional 384,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 3,227.3% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 361,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,709,000 after acquiring an additional 350,839 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GDDY. StockNews.com lowered GoDaddy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $189.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on GoDaddy from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.53.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

