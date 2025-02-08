Insider Selling: SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) CEO Sells 10,178 Shares of Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 10,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total value of $243,763.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 949,504 shares in the company, valued at $22,740,620.80. This represents a 1.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Tomer Weingarten also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 7th, Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total value of $1,370,657.28.

On Friday, December 13th, Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $1,444,911.36.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Tomer Weingarten sold 82,116 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $1,938,758.76.

On Monday, November 11th, Tomer Weingarten sold 70,655 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total transaction of $1,952,197.65.

SentinelOne Stock Performance

Shares of S stock opened at $23.93 on Friday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.33 and a 1-year high of $30.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SentinelOne last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.22). SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 37.61% and a negative return on equity of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $210.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. SentinelOne's revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jefferies Financial Group raised SentinelOne from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on SentinelOne from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $29.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in SentinelOne in the third quarter valued at $80,604,000. Sylebra Capital LLC grew its holdings in SentinelOne by 33.7% in the third quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 9,048,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282,980 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP lifted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 137.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 3,802,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,965,000 after buying an additional 2,200,594 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in SentinelOne in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,972,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in SentinelOne in the 4th quarter worth $26,082,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

