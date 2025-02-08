Insider Selling: SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Insider Sells 2,341 Shares of Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) insider Ric Smith sold 2,341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total value of $56,066.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 529,118 shares in the company, valued at $12,672,376.10. This trade represents a 0.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Ric Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 27th, Ric Smith sold 14,583 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $339,638.07.

On Thursday, December 26th, Ric Smith sold 14,583 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $331,763.25.

On Tuesday, December 10th, Ric Smith sold 41,170 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total transaction of $987,256.60.

NYSE:S opened at $23.93 on Friday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.33 and a 52 week high of $30.76. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.45 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.20.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $210.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.73 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 15.80% and a negative net margin of 37.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

S has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush raised shares of SentinelOne to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of SentinelOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.56.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SentinelOne by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in SentinelOne in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SentinelOne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in SentinelOne during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

