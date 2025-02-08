Insider Selling: Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) CEO Sells 2,915 Shares of Stock

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) CEO Jack Sinclair sold 2,915 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.54, for a total transaction of $488,379.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,070,304.26. The trade was a 1.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jack Sinclair also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

On Wednesday, January 15th, Jack Sinclair sold 2,935 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.74, for a total transaction of $407,201.90.

On Tuesday, December 17th, Jack Sinclair sold 5,714 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.99, for a total transaction of $794,188.86.

On Thursday, December 12th, Jack Sinclair sold 30,000 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.24, for a total value of $4,477,200.00.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SFM traded down $1.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $167.97. The stock had a trading volume of 922,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,857. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.12 and a twelve month high of $170.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.55, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SFM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $127.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $102.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sprouts Farmers Market

About Sprouts Farmers Market

(Get Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.