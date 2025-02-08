Insider Selling: Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) CEO Sells 2,915 Shares of Stock

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) CEO Jack Sinclair sold 2,915 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.54, for a total transaction of $488,379.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,070,304.26. The trade was a 1.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Jack Sinclair also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, January 15th, Jack Sinclair sold 2,935 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.74, for a total transaction of $407,201.90.
- On Tuesday, December 17th, Jack Sinclair sold 5,714 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.99, for a total transaction of $794,188.86.
- On Thursday, December 12th, Jack Sinclair sold 30,000 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.24, for a total value of $4,477,200.00.
NASDAQ:SFM traded down $1.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $167.97. The stock had a trading volume of 922,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,857. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.12 and a twelve month high of $170.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.55, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.56.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SFM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $127.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $102.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.40.
Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.
