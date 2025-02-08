Insider Selling: Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) CEO Sells $4,809,106.05 in Stock

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 88,095 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.59, for a total value of $4,809,106.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 488,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,686,430.68. This represents a 15.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $52.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.19. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $46.06 and a fifty-two week high of $61.53. The company has a market capitalization of $28.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.84.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.84). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 49.01%. Research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $262.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Benchmark raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth $29,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 120.0% during the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 2,383.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

