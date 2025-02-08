Insider Selling: Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) CEO Sells $4,809,106.05 in Stock

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 88,095 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.59, for a total value of $4,809,106.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 488,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,686,430.68. This represents a 15.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Tractor Supply Stock Down 0.2 %
Tractor Supply stock opened at $52.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.19. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $46.06 and a fifty-two week high of $61.53. The company has a market capitalization of $28.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.84.
Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.84). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 49.01%. Research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Tractor Supply
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth $29,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 120.0% during the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 2,383.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.
About Tractor Supply
Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Tractor Supply
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- IBM’s AI Bet Pays Off—What’s Next for Investors?
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- 3 Reasons to Treat AMD’s Drop as an Entry Opportunity
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Qualcomm’s Post-Earnings Dip: A Prime Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.