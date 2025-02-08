Insider Selling: Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) SVP Sells 1,259 Shares of Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWSTGet Free Report) SVP Paula Green sold 1,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $62,131.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 132,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,514,890.90. This trade represents a 0.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Paula Green also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, January 3rd, Paula Green sold 160 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total transaction of $7,294.40.
  • On Friday, December 20th, Paula Green sold 282 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total transaction of $12,661.80.
  • On Friday, December 6th, Paula Green sold 860 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total transaction of $45,322.00.
  • On Monday, November 11th, Paula Green sold 1,347 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $64,656.00.

Twist Bioscience Trading Down 2.6 %

TWST opened at $52.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 4.96. Twist Bioscience Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.41 and a fifty-two week high of $60.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.84 and its 200 day moving average is $46.32.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWSTGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.09. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 32.69% and a negative net margin of 59.76%. The company had revenue of $88.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.75) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TWST shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Leerink Partners increased their price target on Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Twist Bioscience from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Twist Bioscience from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twist Bioscience currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twist Bioscience

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 83.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 61,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 28,027 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 407.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 8,797 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 141.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 30.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 4,661 shares during the last quarter.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

