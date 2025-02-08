Insider Selling: Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) SVP Sells 1,259 Shares of Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) SVP Paula Green sold 1,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $62,131.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 132,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,514,890.90. This trade represents a 0.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Paula Green also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 3rd, Paula Green sold 160 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total transaction of $7,294.40.

On Friday, December 20th, Paula Green sold 282 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total transaction of $12,661.80.

On Friday, December 6th, Paula Green sold 860 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total transaction of $45,322.00.

On Monday, November 11th, Paula Green sold 1,347 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $64,656.00.

TWST opened at $52.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 4.96. Twist Bioscience Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.41 and a fifty-two week high of $60.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.84 and its 200 day moving average is $46.32.

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.09. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 32.69% and a negative net margin of 59.76%. The company had revenue of $88.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.75) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TWST shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Leerink Partners increased their price target on Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Twist Bioscience from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Twist Bioscience from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twist Bioscience currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 83.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 61,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 28,027 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 407.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 8,797 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 141.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 30.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 4,661 shares during the last quarter.

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

