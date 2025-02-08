Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software maker reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.13, RTT News reports. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 18.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.98 EPS. Insight Enterprises updated its FY 2025 guidance to 9.700-10.100 EPS.
Insight Enterprises Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of Insight Enterprises stock opened at $167.47 on Friday. Insight Enterprises has a 1 year low of $146.56 and a 1 year high of $228.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $161.62 and its 200 day moving average is $185.65.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts recently commented on NSIT shares. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Insight Enterprises in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.50.
Insight Enterprises Company Profile
Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Insight Enterprises
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Chipotle’s Slip: A Short-Term Dip or Long-Term Opportunity?
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Why New Tariffs Could Boost These 3 Basic Materials Stocks
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/03 – 02/07
Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.