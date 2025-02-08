Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.45.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on INTA shares. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Intapp in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Intapp in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Intapp from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Intapp from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Intapp from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTA opened at $71.65 on Friday. Intapp has a 52-week low of $30.36 and a 52-week high of $75.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -247.07 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.13.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.25). Intapp had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intapp will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John T. Hall sold 44,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total transaction of $2,609,733.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,093,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,055,935.60. This represents a 0.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ralph Baxter sold 9,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $651,530.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,441 shares in the company, valued at $662,191.74. The trade was a 49.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 316,846 shares of company stock worth $20,158,913. Company insiders own 13.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTA. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intapp during the third quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Intapp by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,492,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,392,000 after purchasing an additional 343,275 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intapp by 1,054.0% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Intapp by 90.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,108,000 after purchasing an additional 50,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Intapp during the third quarter valued at about $468,000. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

