Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Tobam

Tobam trimmed its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 81.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,624 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 25,064 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Intel were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Intel by 264.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,617,088 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $393,323,000 after purchasing an additional 14,227,458 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 28.2% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 58,469,412 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,371,692,000 after buying an additional 12,865,308 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Intel by 27.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 44,013,936 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $967,426,000 after buying an additional 9,422,136 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 224.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 10,413,544 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $244,302,000 after buying an additional 7,207,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Intel by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,958,739 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,644,112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,417,753 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Mizuho cut their target price on Intel from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.60.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTC opened at $19.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36, a PEG ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.10. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $18.51 and a 12-month high of $46.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. Research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

