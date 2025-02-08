Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Stock Position Raised by Forbes J M & Co. LLP

Forbes J M & Co. LLP lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 76,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $11,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 13.8% during the third quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 26.4% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.0% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Commons Capital LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Commons Capital LLC now owns 5,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.08, for a total value of $149,056.40. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 44,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,977,088.16. This represents a 2.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 5,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.59, for a total transaction of $835,506.99. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 66,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,821,819.32. The trade was a 7.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,795 shares of company stock valued at $2,120,572 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $166.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $95.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $124.34 and a one year high of $169.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $153.35 and its 200-day moving average is $156.93.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 23.42%. Equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 37.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ICE has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.80.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

