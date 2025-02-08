Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Price Target Raised to $195.00 at UBS Group

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) had its price objective upped by UBS Group from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ICE. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.80.

ICE stock opened at $166.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $95.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $153.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.81. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12 month low of $124.34 and a 12 month high of $169.75.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 21.31%. On average, analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 40.17%.

In other news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total value of $88,785.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,908,967.06. This trade represents a 4.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 5,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.59, for a total value of $835,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 66,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,821,819.32. This represents a 7.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,795 shares of company stock valued at $2,120,572 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 326.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,520,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $726,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460,096 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth about $406,728,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,846,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401,630 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 2,293.3% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,215,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,237.7% in the 4th quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,701,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574,386 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

