International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,119 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,472 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $12,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TFG Advisers LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 11,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. MWA Asset Management increased its position in International Business Machines by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. MWA Asset Management now owns 5,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Conning Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 5,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 16,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBM opened at $252.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $229.26 and its 200-day moving average is $216.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $162.62 and a 52-week high of $265.72.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 38.99%. Analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 104.21%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on International Business Machines from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on International Business Machines from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.53.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

