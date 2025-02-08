International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Trading Down 2% – What’s Next?

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) was down 2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $258.05 and last traded at $257.97. Approximately 1,283,509 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 4,757,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $263.30.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IBM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on International Business Machines from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on International Business Machines from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.53.

The firm has a market cap of $233.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $229.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.92.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 38.99%. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.21%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 40.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,940,000. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $373,000. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,117,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 75,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,615,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

