International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Stock Holdings Decreased by Samson Rock Capital LLP

Samson Rock Capital LLP cut its stake in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Free Report) by 32.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,315 shares during the quarter. International Money Express makes up about 0.7% of Samson Rock Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Samson Rock Capital LLP’s holdings in International Money Express were worth $972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New South Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Money Express during the 3rd quarter worth $17,055,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Money Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,854,000. Forager Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 1,221,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,580,000 after acquiring an additional 260,000 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of International Money Express during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,598,000. Finally, First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in International Money Express during the third quarter worth approximately $2,752,000. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Money Express alerts:

International Money Express Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IMXI opened at $18.14 on Friday. International Money Express, Inc. has a one year low of $16.17 and a one year high of $23.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $564.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of International Money Express from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of International Money Express from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on International Money Express from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

View Our Latest Report on IMXI

About International Money Express

(Free Report)

International Money Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.