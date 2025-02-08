Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Acquired by Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 564,332 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,671 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical accounts for approximately 5.3% of Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $294,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 43,152 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Tobam grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 662 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $398,000. Finally, Westwind Capital boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 67.8% in the third quarter. Westwind Capital now owns 54,334 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,693,000 after buying an additional 21,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.
Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $582.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $554.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $513.12. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $364.17 and a 52-week high of $616.00. The company has a market capitalization of $207.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.39.
Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ISRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $640.00 to $666.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $670.00 target price (up from $538.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.10.
Intuitive Surgical Company Profile
Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.
