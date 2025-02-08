Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 870,685 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 199% from the previous session’s volume of 291,205 shares.The stock last traded at $23.45 and had previously closed at $23.46.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.38 and its 200 day moving average is $23.37.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.1194 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global View Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,200,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,149,000. Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $389,000. United Community Bank acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 333,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,766,000 after buying an additional 93,549 shares during the period.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

