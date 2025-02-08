Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 870,685 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 199% from the previous session’s volume of 291,205 shares.The stock last traded at $23.45 and had previously closed at $23.46.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.38 and its 200 day moving average is $23.37.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.1194 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.
