Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMW) Stake Boosted by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMW – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSMW. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF by 17.0% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF by 368.1% during the third quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 59,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 47,010 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 34,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMW opened at $25.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.33. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.73 and a 52 week high of $25.90.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0666 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2032. BSMW was launched on Mar 1, 2023 and is managed by Invesco.

