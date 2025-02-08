Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund (NYSEARCA:UDN) Stock Price Down 0.5% – What’s Next?

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund (NYSEARCA:UDNGet Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.83 and last traded at $16.83. Approximately 66,076 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 88,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.91.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UDN. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund during the fourth quarter worth $271,000. Capasso Planning Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund during the third quarter valued at $774,000. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co grew its holdings in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund by 234.1% during the 4th quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 48,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 33,702 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund Company Profile

PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB US Dollar Index Bearish Master Fund (the Master Fund), which is a separate series of DB US Dollar Index Bearish Master Trust (the Master Trust).

