Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.29 and traded as high as $33.24. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF shares last traded at $33.23, with a volume of 21,389 shares trading hands.
Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Trading Down 0.6 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.29 and a 200-day moving average of $33.14. The stock has a market cap of $513.46 million, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.87.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 142.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 258,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,080,000 after purchasing an additional 151,585 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 62.7% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 62,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 23,971 shares in the last quarter. Beckerman Institutional LLC purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $667,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 36,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 9,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000.
About Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF
The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (PDN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US Mid\u002FSmall index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of small- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US that are screened based on fundamental metrics.
