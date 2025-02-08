Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.29 and traded as high as $33.24. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF shares last traded at $33.23, with a volume of 21,389 shares trading hands.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.29 and a 200-day moving average of $33.14. The stock has a market cap of $513.46 million, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 142.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 258,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,080,000 after purchasing an additional 151,585 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 62.7% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 62,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 23,971 shares in the last quarter. Beckerman Institutional LLC purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $667,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 36,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 9,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (PDN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US Mid\u002FSmall index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of small- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US that are screened based on fundamental metrics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.