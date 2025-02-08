Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) Shares Sold by Advisors Preferred LLC

Advisors Preferred LLC lessened its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Free Report) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,462 shares during the quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 257.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. Code Waechter LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Capital & Planning LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $292,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 25,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 6,331 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $18.21 on Friday. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $18.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.30.

The Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI Bonds US High Yield 1-10 index. The fund tracks a fundamental-weighted index of high-yield US corporate bonds that must be rated between B3\u002FB- and Ba1\u002FBB+. PHB was launched on Nov 15, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

