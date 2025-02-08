Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Windsor Capital Management LLC

Windsor Capital Management LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoese & Co LLP grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 75.9% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $522.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $521.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $495.29. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $413.07 and a 12 month high of $539.15.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

