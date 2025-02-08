Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 0.6% of Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $13,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 46,491.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 32,586,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,904,322,000 after buying an additional 32,516,210 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,261,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,080,052,000 after buying an additional 488,815 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 47,853.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,113,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,103,184,000 after buying an additional 4,105,389 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,840,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $940,676,000 after buying an additional 13,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 871,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $425,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 1.3 %

QQQ stock opened at $522.92 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $413.07 and a 12 month high of $539.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $521.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $495.29.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

