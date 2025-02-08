Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Arcataur Capital Management LLC

Arcataur Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 2.8% of Arcataur Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Arcataur Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $8,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Platform Technology Partners increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 3,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Bright Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bright Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $15,593,000. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $522.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $521.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $495.29. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $413.07 and a twelve month high of $539.15.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

