Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Purchased by Seamount Financial Group Inc.

Seamount Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Seamount Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Seamount Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 4,566,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,646,000 after buying an additional 73,093 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 11,765.4% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,731,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,566 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,273,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,361,000 after purchasing an additional 36,008 shares during the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 168.9% during the 4th quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 885,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,964,000 after purchasing an additional 556,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1,481.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 449,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,240,000 after buying an additional 421,042 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $71.87 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $62.37 and a 1-year high of $75.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.92.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

