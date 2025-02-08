Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVML) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVML – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $35.96 and last traded at $35.77, with a volume of 271 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.76.

Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.24 and a 200 day moving average of $34.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVML – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 168,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,727,000. Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF accounts for about 1.6% of RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC owned 0.55% of Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (QVML) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that selects the top 90% of stocks in the S&P 500 based on three factors: quality, value, and momentum. QVML was launched on Jun 30, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

