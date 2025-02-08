Investec Group (OTCMKTS:ITCFY) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Investec Group (OTCMKTS:ITCFY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.36 and traded as low as $16.28. Investec Group shares last traded at $16.28, with a volume of 1 shares traded.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.60 and its 200-day moving average is $16.36.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This is an increase from Investec Group’s previous dividend of $0.34. Investec Group’s payout ratio is presently 6.32%.
Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, South Africa, and internationally. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and custody related services; discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, and trusts.
