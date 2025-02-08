iPath S&P 500 Dynamic VIX ETN (NYSEARCA:XVZ) Trading Up 0.3% – Time to Buy?

iPath S&P 500 Dynamic VIX ETN (NYSEARCA:XVZ – Get Free Report) shot up 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $38.70 and last traded at $38.38. 1,700 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 3,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.28.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.38.
About iPath S&P 500 Dynamic VIX ETN
The investment seeks to replicate, net of expenses, the Shiller Barclays CAPETM US Core Sector Index. The index seeks to provide a notional long exposure to the top four relatively undervalued U.S. equity sectors that also exhibit relatively strong price momentum. It incorporates the CAPE (Cyclically Adjusted Price Earnings) ratio to assess equity market valuations of nine sectors on a monthly basis and to identify the relatively undervalued sectors represented in the S&P 500.
