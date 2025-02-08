iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Shares Acquired by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 52,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $3,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 441,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,615,000 after acquiring an additional 54,693 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 318,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 224,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,812,000 after purchasing an additional 12,385 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $13,278,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 30.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 184,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,136,000 after purchasing an additional 43,435 shares during the period.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Trading Up 4.1 %

ICF opened at $61.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.23 and its 200-day moving average is $63.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 0.94. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $88.40 and a twelve month high of $104.37.

About iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

