iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Purchased by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,663 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $8,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $63.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.17. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $54.31 and a 12-month high of $65.08.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.