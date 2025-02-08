iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Stock Position Lifted by Gray Private Wealth LLC

Gray Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the quarter. iShares Core High Dividend ETF comprises 3.1% of Gray Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Gray Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $5,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 57.1% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 53.5% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

HDV opened at $114.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.22. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $102.31 and a 52-week high of $121.70.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

