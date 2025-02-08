iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:HEEM) Stock Price Up 0.2% – Here’s Why

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:HEEM – Get Free Report) were up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.83 and last traded at $27.78. Approximately 7,814 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $27.72.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.45 and a 200 day moving average of $27.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.98 million, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.73.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (HEEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of broad emerging market equities with currency exposure from the underlying stocks hedged out for USD investors. HEEM was launched on Sep 23, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

