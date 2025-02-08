iShares High Yield Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF (BATS:HYGW) Trading Down 0.6% – Time to Sell?

iShares High Yield Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF (BATS:HYGW – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $31.88 and last traded at $31.71. 17,706 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $31.89.

iShares High Yield Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.02 and a 200-day moving average of $32.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares High Yield Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HYGW. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of iShares High Yield Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares High Yield Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares High Yield Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000.

About iShares High Yield Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF

The iShares High Yield Corporate Bond Buywrite Strategy ETF (HYGW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe HYG BuyWrite index. The fund uses a fund-of-fund approach to passively track an index that measures the performance of holding shares of the iShares High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and writing one-month call options against the shares.

