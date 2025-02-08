iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Stock Holdings Lowered by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 65.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Finley Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000.

iShares MSCI India ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI India ETF stock opened at $50.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.03. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51. iShares MSCI India ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $38.21.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

