iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) Shares Purchased by Strategic Financial Concepts LLC

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP – Free Report) by 3,010.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 973,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 942,569 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF were worth $30,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $4,051,000. Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 194.4% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 59,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 39,519 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,218,000. Arizona PSPRS Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the third quarter valued at about $716,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $577,000.

Get iShares MSCI Spain ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Spain ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA EWP opened at $33.82 on Friday. iShares MSCI Spain ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.71 and a fifty-two week high of $35.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.76.

iShares MSCI Spain ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Spain ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Spain ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.