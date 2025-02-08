iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Shepherd Financial Partners LLC

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 812 shares during the quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 116.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $92.73 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The stock has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.55.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.