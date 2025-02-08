iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Purchased by Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 536.1% during the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 144.1% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $193.25 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $164.34 and a 52-week high of $200.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $190.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.