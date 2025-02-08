iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Purchased by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 340.9% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. JDM Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

DVY stock opened at $134.10 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $112.42 and a 52-week high of $144.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $1.3164 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.