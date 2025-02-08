iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) Position Raised by Apollon Financial LLC

Apollon Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,921 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Apollon Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 5,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 12,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 9,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Industrials ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of IYJ stock opened at $139.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 0.95. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $123.05 and a 1-year high of $158.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.85.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.