iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Sold by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 66.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 84,344 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $6,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 29,435.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,190,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $483,691,000 after buying an additional 3,179,355 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4,550.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 553,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,914,000 after buying an additional 541,550 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 55.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 360,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,626,000 after buying an additional 128,052 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,133,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $626,712,000 after buying an additional 120,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $15,272,000.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA IYW opened at $160.40 on Friday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $124.32 and a 52 week high of $166.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.16. The firm has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.