IWG (LON:IWG) Stock Price Up 1.7% – Should You Buy?

IWG plc (LON:IWG – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 174 ($2.16) and last traded at GBX 173.77 ($2.16). 1,600,582 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 6,454,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 170.80 ($2.12).

IWG Trading Up 3.2 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 162.03 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 168.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,782.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of £1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -1,299.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 2.10.

Get IWG alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Douglas Sutherland bought 40,000 shares of IWG stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 152 ($1.89) per share, with a total value of £60,800 ($75,424.89). Corporate insiders own 25.25% of the company’s stock.

About IWG

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers office, coworking and collaboration, flexible and scalable, meeting, and lounges spaces; workplace recovery; memberships workspaces; and reception services and conference products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IWG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IWG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.