J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSNSF) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSNSF – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.35 and traded as low as $3.30. J Sainsbury shares last traded at $3.30, with a volume of 1,000 shares trading hands.

J Sainsbury Stock Down 4.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.55.

J Sainsbury Company Profile

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Food, Retail General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

