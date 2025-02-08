James Kenigsberg Sells 600 Shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Stock

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) Director James Kenigsberg sold 600 shares of American Public Education stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $13,434.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,812.48. This represents a 2.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

American Public Education Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:APEI opened at $21.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.46 and its 200-day moving average is $17.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. American Public Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.30 and a 12 month high of $23.84. The firm has a market cap of $387.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.27.

Get American Public Education alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of American Public Education from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of American Public Education from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of American Public Education from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in American Public Education during the third quarter valued at about $1,691,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in American Public Education by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 275,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after buying an additional 58,984 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in American Public Education by 140.7% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 80,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 47,293 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in American Public Education in the 4th quarter worth approximately $858,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 184.0% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 31,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 20,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning in the United States. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 184 degree programs and 134 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, national security, military studies, intelligence, homeland security, business, health science, information technology, justice studies, education, and liberal arts; and career learning opportunities in leadership, finance, human resources, and other fields of study critical to the federal government workforce.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.