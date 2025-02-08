Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on JAMF. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Jamf from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Jamf in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Jamf in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Jamf from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Jamf from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.80.

Get Jamf alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Jamf

Jamf Trading Down 2.6 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NASDAQ:JAMF opened at $15.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.38. Jamf has a 1 year low of $13.40 and a 1 year high of $21.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.27.

In other Jamf news, CAO Anthony Grabenau sold 3,706 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $52,365.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,058.27. This trade represents a 9.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Jamf

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Jamf by 130.9% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Jamf by 238.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Jamf by 57.1% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Jamf by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jamf by 45.9% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Jamf

(Get Free Report)

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.