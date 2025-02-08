Janel (OTCMKTS:JANL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Janel (OTCMKTS:JANL – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Janel had a return on equity of 2.85% and a net margin of 0.30%.

Janel Stock Performance

Shares of JANL remained flat at $40.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.93. The stock has a market cap of $47.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.23 and a beta of -0.07. Janel has a 52 week low of $30.50 and a 52 week high of $45.00.

Janel Company Profile

Janel Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Logistics, Life Sciences, and Manufacturing. The Logistics segment provides cargo transportation logistics management services, including freight forwarding by air, ocean, and land-based carriers; customs brokerage services; warehousing and distribution services; and other value added logistic services, as well as customs entry filing, cargo insurance procurement, logistics planning, product repackaging, and online shipment tracking services.

