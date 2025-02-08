Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Shares Purchased by Sanchez Wealth Management Group

Sanchez Wealth Management Group grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 76.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,040 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF comprises 2.8% of Sanchez Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Sanchez Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $10,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,769,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,051,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $332,000. Alpha Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $865,000. Finally, Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,971,000.

Shares of JAAA stock opened at $50.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.80. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.87 and a fifty-two week high of $51.05.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

