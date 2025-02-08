JMP Securities Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Stock Price

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by JMP Securities from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HAE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Haemonetics in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Haemonetics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price objective on Haemonetics from $108.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Haemonetics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.67.

Shares of NYSE HAE opened at $59.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.39. Haemonetics has a 1 year low of $59.09 and a 1 year high of $97.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 9.10%. Equities analysts anticipate that Haemonetics will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Haemonetics by 124.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Haemonetics by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in Haemonetics by 36,520.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in Haemonetics by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,016 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the third quarter valued at $204,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

