Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Acquires 511 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EFA. Arvest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $119,220,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,240,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $187,407,000 after acquiring an additional 888,764 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 471.5% in the 3rd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 915,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,591,000 after acquiring an additional 755,574 shares during the period. Greenfield FTC Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 207.7% in the 4th quarter. Greenfield FTC Inc. now owns 893,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,577,000 after acquiring an additional 603,330 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,217.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 456,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,182,000 after acquiring an additional 449,336 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $79.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.35. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $73.91 and a 52 week high of $84.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

