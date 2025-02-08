Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,678,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,696,124,000 after purchasing an additional 191,742 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,729,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,486,498,000 after acquiring an additional 243,160 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,313,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $952,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,443 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,878,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $856,843,000 after acquiring an additional 41,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,036,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $670,800,000 after acquiring an additional 55,800 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $226.00 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $191.34 and a 1 year high of $244.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.96.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

