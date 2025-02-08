Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Grows Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Landmark Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,188,000. Finally, FFG Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. FFG Partners LLC now owns 79,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,345,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of GLD opened at $263.90 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $183.78 and a 12 month high of $266.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $247.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.64.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

