Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Has $831,000 Stake in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Free Report) by 62.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,669 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vimeo were worth $831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vimeo by 65.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,392,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,032,000 after purchasing an additional 548,812 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vimeo during the 3rd quarter worth about $391,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vimeo by 18.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 324,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 49,699 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vimeo by 203.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 240,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 161,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vimeo by 66.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 79,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 31,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Vimeo Price Performance

VMEO opened at $6.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90 and a beta of 2.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.70. Vimeo, Inc. has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $7.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Vimeo from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Vimeo from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Vimeo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

Vimeo Profile

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. It provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. The company also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

